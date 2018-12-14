Body of Canadian mother believed to be found in Mexico days after partner kills himself

The body of a Canadian woman who vanished last week was reportedly found near a hotel in Mexico -- and the grim discovery comes just days after her partner committed suicide, authorities said.

The body is believed to be Christine St-Onge, 41, of Laval, Québec. She was discovered near a hotel in Los Cabos, a popular vacation destination, CTV News reported, citing Mexican authorities. She was staying at the hotel with her travel partner Pierre Bergeron and was last seen Dec. 4.

SECOND CANADIAN MISSING IN CHINA IDENTIFIED AS ENTREPRENEUR BEHIND NORTH KOREA TOURS

She died from a head injury and was deceased for at least five days before she was found, CBC News reported.

Bergeron returned to Québec Dec. 5 but did not take any luggage with him during his trip back. He committed suicide the next day, provincial police said.

BIOGRAPHICAL SKETCHES OF 2 CANADIANS MISSING IN CHINA

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police, Quebec provincial police and Mexican authorities are investigating. The Sûreté du Québec, the province's police force, said they were “treating the death as suspicious” and said they would identify the person’s body when it arrived in Canada.

St-Onge worked as a travel agent and was the mother of two young boys.