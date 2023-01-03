Blinken reminds Israel Biden admin committed to 'two-state solution' following Netanyahu appointment

Secretary of State Antony Blinken congratulated Israel’s Eli Cohen on his appointment as foreign minister and reminded the newest appointee in the Netanyahu administration of the U.S.’s position when it comes to a two-state solution with its Palestinian neighbors.

In a call Monday, the pair discussed U.S. - Israeli relations, mutual interests and regional security. However, according to a readout, Blinken also "emphasized the continued U.S. commitment to a two-state solution and opposition to policies that endanger its viability."

The comments from the secretary comes just days after Benjamin Netanyahu was sworn in as Israeli Prime Minister for the sixth time in a dramatic return to power.

BENJAMIN NETANYAHU RETURNS TO POWER IN ISRAEL AS NEW GOVERNMENT IS SWORN IN

Netanyahu was ousted in Jun 2021 and is still on trial for corruption charges.

However, the popular right wing figurehead – who secured another term and ushered in one of the most hard-right cabinets Israel has seen – is expected to push for settlement advancement in the Palestinian West Bank, reported Reuters.

Netanyahu has allied his party with the Religious Zionism and Jewish Power parties which opposed Palestinian statehood.

Leader of the Religious Zionism party, Bezalel Smotrich, was also appointed as minister of finance Sunday and vowed that "Israel will be an island of stability and responsibility," Reuters reported.

HOLY LAND FIGHT: ISRAELI LAWMAKERS CONDEMN EU'S 'ILLEGAL' ACTIONS ON BIBLICAL LAND

Israel's police minister appointee, Itamar Ben-Gvir, has also turned heads as he was reportedly convicted in 2007 for inciting violence against Arabs and supporting a Jewish militant group.

The newest police minister made headlines during his campaign for saying "every police officer should know that if a terrorist comes to hurt you his blood is forfeit," Reuters stated.

Netanyahu vowed to prioritize countering Iranian aggression and bringing peace to the region following his election; however, some fear concessions he made to his hard right cabinet could see further violations to boundaries identified under a 1967 U.N. resolution.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

President Biden also congratulated Netanyahu and his administration upon securing the high office, but he stood firm on his desire for a two-state solution when it comes to Israel-Palestinian relations.

"The United States will continue to support the two-state solution and to oppose policies that endanger its viability or contradict our mutual interests and values," he said.