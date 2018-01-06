Blast kills 4 policemen in Indian Kashmir

Police say rebels fighting against Indian rule in disputed Kashmir have detonated a bomb and killed four police officials.

Police say the massive blast hit Saturday as the officers were patrolling a street in the northwestern town of Sopore.

The town is observing a shutdown on the 25th anniversary of a massacre when government forces killed at least 47 people after a paramilitary soldier died in a rebel attack.

Police say three shuttered shops suffered extensive damage in the blast that was remotely detonated.

No rebel group has immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan and both countries claim it in its entirety. Rebels demand that Kashmir be united either under Pakistani rule or as an independent country.