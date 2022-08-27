Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Joe Biden
Published

Biden admin creates Arctic region ambassador position to counter climate change, geopolitical threats

The State Department said a 'peaceful' Arctic region is of 'critical strategic importance' to the United States

By Andrew Mark Miller | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 27 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 27

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Biden administration has announced plans to establish a new ambassador-at-large position to represent the Arctic region amid growing geopolitical tensions with two other large players in the area, China and Russia.

"To further American interests and cooperation with Allies and partners in the Arctic, and after extensive consultations with Members of Congress, local and federal government officials, and external stakeholders, the President plans to elevate the Arctic Coordinator position by appointing an Ambassador-at-Large for the Arctic Region, subject to the advice and consent of the Senate," the State Department wrote in a press release on Friday.

It explained that a "peaceful" and "prosperous" Arctic region is of "critical strategic importance" to the United States as well as a "priority" for Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The State Department said that "combating climate change" was also a contributing factor to establishing the new position. 

DIVERS RECOVERING FORD F-150 THAT SANK IN ARCTIC WATERS OFF CANADA

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 28: U.S. President Joe Biden gestures as he delivers remarks on the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 28: U.S. President Joe Biden gestures as he delivers remarks on the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

The administration wrote that the duty of the new ambassador will be to "advance" U.S. policy in the region while engaging with counterparts in Arctic and non-Arctic nations as well as indigenous groups.

"We look forward to continuing our strong partnership with the Congress to swiftly confirm the Ambassador-at-Large, once a nomination is sent to the Senate," the press release added.

The new position comes at a time when Russia is aggressively staking claims of new sea lanes that have opened in the Arctic due to receding ice while China has billed itself as a "near-Arctic state" as it expands its control in the region, New York Post reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Aircraft assigned to the 354th Fighter Wing and 168th Wing park in formation on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Dec. 18, 2020. 

Aircraft assigned to the 354th Fighter Wing and 168th Wing park in formation on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Dec. 18, 2020.  (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Keith Holcomb)

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Andrew Mark Miller is a writer at Fox News. Find him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com.