Berlin bans Palestinian activist from taking part in rallies

Associated Press

BERLIN – Authorities in Berlin say they have banned a Palestinian activist from taking part in a political rally in the German capital.

State officials said Wednesday that Rasmea Odeh is forbidden from participating in the planned event by a group called the Samidoun Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network.

Odeh was convicted in 1970 of two bombings in Jerusalem, including one that killed two men at a supermarket. Odeh claimed she was tortured into confessing by the Israeli military.

She was sentenced to life in prison but released in 1979 as part of a prisoner swap with the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine.

Berlin authorities say the ban lasts until Odeh leaves Germany. A visa allowing her to travel freely in Europe's 26-nation Schengen area has already been canceled.