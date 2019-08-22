Flemish politicians jokingly offer Trump part of Belgium for 1 euro

A group of Flemish nationalist politicians on Thursday joked that President Trump could buy a southern region in Belgium at a steal – for only 1 euro – after Danish leaders spurned his idea to buy Greenland.

The youth wing of the New Flemish Alliance tweeted a proposal for Trump to purchase Wallonia, a Dutch-speaking region of Belgium that has seen a surge of nationalist and separatist Flemish parties in recent years, Euronews reported.

“Dear President @realDonaldTrump, one euro and Wallonia is yours. Call us. #GreenlandIsNotForSale,” Jong N-VA, the youth wing of the New Flemish Alliance, the tweet read.

The tweet was accompanied with a photo of a "Trump" building resembling one tweeted by the president earlier this week that showed Trump Tower over a Greenland village with the caption: "I promise not to do this to Greenland!"

"It was just a joke aimed at a young Flemish audience, going along with something trending on Twitter, nothing more," Jong N-VA President Lawrence Vancraeyenest told Euronews. "I sincerely hope there is still room for some humor in politics. Especially young people need that."

The N-VA won 43 seats in Belgium's 150-seat parliament in the latest elections.

Trump's idea to buy Greenland was met with ridicule and disdain from Danish and Greenland leaders. The Arctic island is a semi-autonomous Danish territory with a population of around 56,000.

Denmark's Prime Minister, Mette Frederiksen, called the idea "absurd" and said Greenland is not for sale. Frederiksen's response seemingly bothered Trump, who canceled a scheduled September visit to the country.

"Denmark is a very special country with incredible people, but based on Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen’s comments, that she would have no interest in discussing the purchase of Greenland, I will be postponing our meeting scheduled in two weeks for another time," Trump tweeted Tuesday.