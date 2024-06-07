Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Europe

Belarus requests information to investigate Polish soldier's fatal stabbing at border

The soldier was reportedly stabbed by a migrant at the eastern border of Belarus

Associated Press
Published
close
Polish President Andrzej Duda calls for strengthening NATO, arming Ukraine to thwart 'Russian imperialism' Video

Polish President Andrzej Duda calls for strengthening NATO, arming Ukraine to thwart 'Russian imperialism'

Polish President Andrzej Duda weighs in on the impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Putin's likely next steps, conflict in the Middle East and his recent meeting with former President Trump in New York City. 

  • Belarusian authorities said they are willing to investigate the death of a Polish soldier stabbed at the border last month.
  • The Belarusian border service said it would conduct an investigation if Poland provides "concrete information."
  • The Polish soldier was stabbed by a migrant last month at the eastern border with Belarus.

Belarusian authorities said Friday they are willing to investigate the death of a Polish soldier who was stabbed at the border last month, but have not received necessary information from Poland.

A statement from the country’s border service said it would undertake a unilateral or joint investigation if Poland presents "concrete information."

The soldier was stabbed last month at the eastern border with Belarus, Poland’s military said Thursday. Earlier it had said the soldier was stabbed in the chest by a migrant who reached through the bars of the border barrier.

POLISH SOLDIER DIES DAYS AFTER BEING STABBED BY MIGRANT AT BORDER WITH BELARUS

The Polish foreign ministry on Thursday summoned the Belarusian charge d’affaires, demanding that Minsk authorities identify and hand over the soldier’s "murderer," Foreign Minister Radek Sikorski said.

Polish soldier

A Polish soldier is pictured above. Belarusian authorities said on Friday they are willing to investigate the death of a Polish soldier who was stabbed at the border last month, but have not received necessary information from Poland. (Maciej Luczniewski/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The situation at the European Union’s eastern border is increasingly tense under pressure from thousands of people from the Middle East, Asia and Africa, trying to force their way through a metal barrier that Poland put up in 2022 to seal the frontier.

Latest figures from the Polish Border Guard say there have been some 17,000 attempts at illegally crossing the border this year.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A spokesman for Warsaw prosecutor’s office, Piotr Skiba, said that an autopsy performed Friday determined that the soldier, Mateusz Sitek, died from a stab wound to the lung that caused central nervous system damage. Media reports said he was 21.