Baghdad bombings kill at least 5

At least five people were killed, and more than a dozen wounded late Tuesday, after three simultaneous explosions rocked Baghdad in the first coordinated attack since anti-government protests broke out nearly two months ago, according to Iraqi officials.

Security officials said at least three people were killed and five wounded in an explosion in the Baiyaa neighborhood. Two were killed and four were wounded in Shaab City, and four were wounded in Baladiyat, southeast of Baghdad.

It was not immediately clear who was responsible for the bombings, which bore the hallmarks of the Islamic State, or ISIS. Iraq declared victory over the extremist group nearly two years ago, though they still maintain a presence in parts of the country and carry out sporadic attacks.

Security forces killed three protesters and wounded at least 80 on Tuesday as demonstrations raged in Baghdad and across mostly Shiite southern Iraq. The protesters accuse the Shiite-led government of being hopelessly corrupt and complain of poor public services and high unemployment.

Security and hospital officials said two protesters in Baghdad were killed when security forces fired live ammunition and rubber bullets. In southern Iraq, one protester was killed when security forces fired live rounds after a full day of sit-ins and road closures.

IRAQI PROTESTERS BLOCK MAJOR PORT, HALT COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY AMID ONGOING DEMONSTRATIONS

Protesters in Baghdad carried one of the slain demonstrators away from the scene of the fighting and sent him to an area hospital.

Another protester died close to Ahrar bridge; one of three key bridges protesters are occupying in a standoff with security forces.

Demonstrators meanwhile burned tires and cut access to main roads in several southern provinces.

In the southern city of Basra, a prominent supporter of the protests was assassinated in his car, a security official said. Sheikh Haidar Abdul Emir Maliki was found dead after gunmen shot him and fled the scene on motorcycles.

MARINE KILLED IN IRAQ OVER SUMMER DIED FROM ENEMY FIRE, OFFICIALS SAY

Protesters also cut roads to the main Gulf commodities port in Umm Qasr, which was operating at 50 percent as a result, a port official said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Over 350 people have been killed and thousands have been wounded since Oct. 1. The demonstrations are the largest grassroots protest movement in Iraq's modern history.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.