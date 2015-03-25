Baggage handlers strike in Cairo airport, passengers from 20 flights wait hours for luggage

Egyptian officials say baggage handlers in Cairo's airport have gone on strike to protest a colleague's death, leaving passengers on 20 international flights from Europe and Arab countries waiting several hours for luggage.

Airport officials say senior officials from the country's national carrier are meeting the baggage handlers to hear their demands, which include guarantees of safer working conditions.

The strike started Saturday after a baggage handler who works for EgyptAir died when a conveyer belt used to unload luggage fell on his head. Airport officials say it took more than an hour for the ambulance to arrive at the scene from the airport's onsite hospital.

Officials spoke anonymously because they were not authorized to brief the media.

The strike by around 60 baggage handlers did not disrupt flights.