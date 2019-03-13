Baby blown into Black Sea, mother jumps in, passerby dives in to save both

Strong winds in Ukraine blew a baby stroller - and the 3-year-old strapped in it - into the choppy waters of the Black Sea Monday, prompting a hectic scene when the mother jumped in to save her child and a passerby dove in to rescue both.

The incident took place near Odessa's Arcadia beach during a time when the Eastern European country was being battered by hurricane-like winds which tore roofs off buildings and uprooted trees.

Passerby Vasily Buscharov, from Odessa, told BBC Ukraine he saw a man remove his clothes and dive into water about 10-feet deep. Thirty seconds later, he saw a woman, still wearing a long black coat pushed back up on the pier. Seconds later, the child followed. The stroller, though, ended up sinking to the bottom.

It is unknown why the mother or child were standing near the water. Their identities have not been released.

Bad weather has been battering the region. Close to 540 towns and villages in Ukraine lost electricity after strong winds pummeled power lines. The weather has also led to the deaths of three people and caused widespread property damage.