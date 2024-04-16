Expand / Collapse search
Australia

Australia's prime minister helps French worker who intervened during mall stabbing attack renew his visa

Damien Guerot, a construction worker from France, has a work visa that is set to expire in July

Associated Press
Published
Australia church stabbing captured on livestream Video

Australia church stabbing captured on livestream

A suspect was apprehended after multiple people were injured during a stabbing at a church in Wakeley, a suburb of Sydney, Australia, on Monday night. (Credit: Christ The Good Shepherd Church)

Australia's prime minister says a French construction worker who confronted a man who stabbed six people to death in a Sydney shopping mall is welcome to stay in the country as long as he likes.

Damien Guerot has been nicknamed "Bollard Man" on social media because of security camera footage showing him standing at the top of an escalator menacing Joel Cauchi with a plastic bollard as he approached. Cauchi fled down the escalator and people on Guerot’s floor were kept safe.

Guerot’s temporary Australian work visa was due to expire in July until the prime minister intervened.

WITNESSES DESCRIBE 'ENORMOUS COURAGE' OF HERO COP WHO STOPPED AUSTRALIA STABBING SPREE

"I say this to Damien Guerot, who is dealing with his visa applications, that you are welcome here, you are welcome to stay for as long as you like," Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told reporters Tuesday.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told reporters on Tuesday that Damien Guerot, a French construction worker who has a temporary work visa set to expire in July, is welcome to stay in the country for as long as he likes, after he bravely stood up against the knife-wielding man at a Sydney shopping mall which left six people dead. (Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images)

"This is someone who we would welcome becoming an Australian citizen, although that would of course be a loss for France," Albanese added.

Guerot’s lawyer Belinda Robinson told SBS News that the government had provided an assurance late Tuesday that he would be given an Australian permanent resident visa.

Guerot was one of a number of people praised for intervening in the attack. Officials have said the toll could have been much higher. Police said the attacker targeted women; five were among those killed.

Cauchi also injured at least a dozen others, including a 9-month-old baby whose mother was killed, before a police officer shot him dead.