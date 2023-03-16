Australian woman hospitalized after deadly blue-ringed octopus bites her multiple times

An Australian woman swimming at a Sydney beach was bitten multiple times by the dangerously fatal blue-ringed octopus on Thursday, according to reports.

The Australian, a newspaper in Australia, reported that the woman, who is in her 30s, was at Chinamans Beach in Mosman when she was bitten on her stomach at about 2:45 p.m. on Thursday.

After learning about the attack, paramedics from the New South Wales Ambulance rushed to the scene and treated the woman at the Mosman area beach.

According to a post from the ambulance company, the woman was swimming when she picked up a shell containing a small blue-ringed octopus.

When the octopus fell out of the shell, it bit the woman twice in the stomach, the EMS company said.

"A blue-ringed octopus bite is a rare call for us, but they are extremely venomous," NSW Ambulance inspector Christian Holmes said. "The patient was experiencing some abdominal pain around the bite site, so paramedics applied pressure and a cold compress before taking her to Royal North Shore hospital to be monitored and treated for further symptoms."

The post added that the blue-ringed octopus is one of the most venomous marine creatures in the world, with venom considered to be more potent than cyanide.

In fact, the Ocean Conservancy said the octopus, which is about the size of a golf ball, has enough venom to kill 26 humans within minutes.