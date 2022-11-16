Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

World
Published

Australian teenager sent flying into the air after great white takes massive bite out of his surf ski

'He's a lucky lad,' one emergency responder said

By Andrew Mark Miller | Fox News
close
Australia shark attack results in gaping hole in teenager’s surf ski Video

Australia shark attack results in gaping hole in teenager’s surf ski

A shark in Australia tore through the surf ski of a teenager, sending him flying into the air. (Credit: Jason Nejman via Storyful)

An Australian teenager survived an encounter with a shark that sent him flying into the air and left a gaping hole in the surf ski he was riding in. 

Nathaniel Drummond, 19, was competing in a surf ski race in Adelaide's Seacliff Beach last month when a shark, which he believes was a great white, took a bite out of his vessel and sent him flying into the water, The Guardian reported.

"The shark just came up and hit me from beneath," Drummond said. "My ski just kind of lifted off the water and then next thing I knew I was in the air and I was in the water."

Video of the attack’s aftermath shows Drummond’s torn up surf ski with a large hole where the shark bit through it. 

AUSTRALIAN MOM CONVICTED 2 DECADES AGO FOR SMOTHERING 4 CHILDREN COULD BE INNOCENT

An Australian teenager was sent flying into the water after a shark attacked his surf ski.

An Australian teenager was sent flying into the water after a shark attacked his surf ski. (Jason Nejman via Storyful)

The attack occurred just 30 seconds after the race Drummond was competing in started and happened about half a mile offshore.

Other competitors were able to pull Drummond onto their surf skis while emergency crews arrived.

AUSTRALIAN KAYAKERS RESCUE STRANDED KANGAROO, PULL TO SAFETY ACROSS SHARK-INFESTED WATERS

The silhouette of a great white shark from below the surface of the ocean, taken at The Neptune Islands, South Australia.

The silhouette of a great white shark from below the surface of the ocean, taken at The Neptune Islands, South Australia. (Brad Leue/Barcroft Media via Getty Images/Barcroft Media via Getty Images)

"There’s no doubt he’s a lucky lad," Daniel Willetts, emergency manager at Surf Life Saving SA, said.

Drummond was not injured in the attack and there were no shark sightings in the days following.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Seacliff Beach, Adelaide, Australia

Seacliff Beach, Adelaide, Australia (Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images)

Australia typically records roughly 20 shark attacks per year, with most occurring in New South Wales and Western Australia, Firstpost reported, adding that two of the attacks in 2021 were fatal, along with seven that were fatal in 2020.

Andrew Mark Miller is a writer at Fox News. Find him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com.