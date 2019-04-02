Australian senator slammed over mosque shooting comments

The Australian senator whose comments about the New Zealand mosque shootings led to him having an egg cracked on his head by a teenage boy has faced a stinging attack in the first sitting of Australia's Parliament since last month's attacks.

In the wake of the atrocity — over which an Australian white supremacist has been charged with murder — Sen. Fraser Anning was condemned for laying the blame on policies allowing Muslim fanatics to migrate to New Zealand.

Anning was further lambasted for striking the boy who cracked an egg on his head during a public appearance.

When Parliament resumed from a break Tuesday, acting government Senate leader Simon Birmingham said that Anning had shown a "lack of humanity," and that he should be charged for striking the boy.