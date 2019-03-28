Australian man wins $33 million in lottery after accidentally buying two tickets

An Australian man has won more than $30 million in his country’s lottery - by accident.

The anonymous winner had been playing the same lottery numbers in The Lotto for over 30 years. This week he accidentally bought two of the same ticket for Tuesday’s drawing, thinking he was buying a ticket for another week's game.

The numbers exactly matched those of the division one Jackpot, doubling his $23.3 million ($US16.5 million) prize to $46 million ($US 33 million).

According to The Lotto’s official statement, the Melbourne man had noticed he had won online but was only remembering one ticket. It wasn't until a member of their team called and told him he had won on both.

“You’re kidding,” he told the official, “Am I seeing things?”

The new multi-millionaire had just gotten off work when he found out the life-changing news, but told the official “I might think about retiring.”

When asked how he was going to spend the money he said “First on a new home or holiday,” then “I’ll definitely share it with my family.”

“I have always marked my entries but I have never chosen anything in particular. They weren’t special before, but they are now.”

Even The Lotto company was thrilled by the news.

"Imagine discovering you're a midweek multi-millionaire," Bronwyn Spencer, a spokesperson for the company told news.com.au.