Australian father rescues infant son from dingo’s jaws

An Australian father rescued his 14-month-old son from a dingo’s jaws while vacationing on a remote tourist island, authorities said Friday.

The animal dragged the infant from his family's camper on Fraser Island, located off the coast of Queensland. The parents were alerted to the attack when they awoke to their son’s cries late Thursday, Agence France-Presse reported.

“The parents awoke with the toddler crying and heard the crying getting further away from the campervan," Fraser Island paramedic Ben Du-Toit said. "The dad got out of the campervan to investigate and found the dingo dragging the toddler away from the campervan. He also spotted several other dingoes in the... immediate vicinity.”

The father grabbed his son and chased away the dingos in the area, he said. The boy was treated for two deep cuts to his neck and the back of his head and small cuts to his scalp. He was flown by helicopter to a hospital for further treatment, the news agency reported.

The attack was the third on Fraser Island this year. Two dingos were put down in March after attacking a French mother and her son. A six-year-old boy was also mauled by one in January.