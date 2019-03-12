Australian couple survived days lost on mountain drinking ‘trickle of water,’ muesli bars, called saga ‘lovely’

A laid back Australian couple located days after they went missing while hiking a mountain survived what they called a “lovely” ordeal by drinking a “trickle of water” and eating a few muesli bars.

Trevor Salvado, 60, and Jacinta Bohan, 58, were located just after 11 a.m. Tuesday, four days after they vanished while hiking in Mount Buffalo National Park in Victoria, Australia, The Age reported. A kayaker spotted the couple, who were about 5 miles away from where they last parked their car.

Bohan told reporters she and Salvado were on their three-hour loop walk on Friday when they got lost. Family members became worried when the couple didn't return from their hike by 12:30 p.m.

"The track disappeared," Ms Bohan said. "Or we weren’t good at spotting the track, and we think we followed an animal track rather than a marked track, and we just got to the wrong spot."

Salvado said they located fresh water and spent three days taking shelter at the spot.

"It was a trickle of water, but water was the important thing to keep us healthy and alive, and that was where we stayed,” Salvado said, adding that they ate their packed lunch the first day, but survived the next few on muesli bars.

The couple said by Tuesday, they had run out of food and knew they “needed to get out” of the rugged terrain.

"We knew we weren’t far away from people and help, but we had about a 250-foot drop in front of us. It took a few days to have a look at it, work out if we could get down there, and we decided, yes, we could get out," Salvado said, according to The Age.

"I really believed that we would get found, but we knew that we had to think about our mindset. And we knew, if there was too much longer and they hadn’t found us, 'Oh, my God', so we thought, 'Today, we’ve got the energy, let’s go,'" he added.

The couple was taken to the hospital as a precaution following their rescue before being reunited with their family.

Despite the “significant ordeal,” Salvado said being stuck on the mountain with Bohan was “lovely.”

“We were sensible. We kept calm and rational. That’s what helped us out,” he said.