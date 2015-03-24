Australia says all victims of Ukraine plane crash may not be recovered without full search

Australia's prime minister says the remains of some victims of the Malaysian airliner crash may never be recovered unless there is a thorough search of the site in Ukraine where it was shot down.

Tony Abbott discussed options for securing the site with government leaders on Wednesday.

Abbott told reporters that it is "possible that many bodies are still out there in the open in the European summer subject to interference and subject to the ravages of heat and animals."

Australia lost 37 citizens and residents in the tragedy.