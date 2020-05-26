Cargo ship loses 'about 40 containers' in rough seas off Australia, surgical masks begin washing ashore

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Surgical masks have reportedly washed up on Australia's east coast after a cargo ship lost dozens of containers in rough seas over the weekend, according to officials.

The Australian Maritime Safety Authority said the Singapore-flagged container ship APL England experienced a "temporary loss of propulsion" Sunday morning about 45 miles southeast of Sydney.

"The ship’s power was restored within a few minutes, but during this time the ship reported that it was rolling heavily, causing container stacks to collapse and several containers to fall overboard," the agency said.

AMSA said Tuesday the ship lost "about 40 containers" while en route from Ningbo, China to Melbourne, Australia. The vessel then turned around and headed north, anchoring off Brisbane in Byron Bay as AMSA teams surveyed the ship.

Inspectors boarded APL England on Tuesday to conduct a seaworthiness inspection to establish the structural and operational conditions of the ship. AMSA General Manager of Operations Allan Schwartz said the seaworthiness inspection will help determine how the ship might be brought safely into the Port of Brisbane.

Besides the containers that fell into the sea, 74 were damaged and collapsed on the deck of the ship. Six more are protruding from the starboard side and three containers are hanging from the port side of the ship.

“Once the ship is safely in port we will begin our investigation which will focus on the safety of the ship including whether cargo was appropriately stacked and secured on board the ship, and any potential breaches of environmental pollution regulations," he said in a statement.

AMSA’s Challenger jet conducted a search for containers and debris in the water while inspecting the ship for any signs of damage or pollution. Video released by the agency showed the toppled containers on the vessel.

Schwartz added while it was still unclear exactly which containers fell overboard, affected stacks may have contained goods like household appliances, building materials and medical supplies.

“No dangerous goods appear to be in the areas affected by the collapse of container stacks and AMSA is working closely with the ship’s cargo agent to confirm exactly which containers went overboard,” Schwartz said.

Reports surfaced on Tuesday that medical supplies, such as face masks, were found.

“We have received a report of some medical supplies (face masks) washing up between Magenta Beach and The Entrance. This information has been passed onto NSW Maritime," Schwartz said. "These correlate to drift modeling of debris and are consistent with items listed on the ship’s cargo manifest."

Angus Mitchell, general manager of Maritime Safety Queensland, told 9News the missing containers also carried items like car parts and furniture.

Officials said the New South Wales government has the "lead response" for shoreline clean-up.

"Modelling suggests that debris such as this could continue to wash-up over the coming days," Schwartz said.

The incident on Sunday was not the first time the ship lost containers near Australia.

AMSA said that the APL England previously lost 37 containers in the Great Australian Bight in August 2016 due to "heavy rolling" in rough seas.

"While the vessel was under totally different management at that time, this is another example of the need for crews and operators to ensure cargo is carried, and ships are operated, to prevent this sort of pollution of the marine environment," the agency said.