Burma: At least 7 killed in protests as Amnesty International accuses military of 'killing spree'

At least seven people were killed across Burma on Thursday when security forces opened fire on anti-coup protesters, according to a report.

The deaths-- six in Myaing and one in Yangon-- adds to the more than 60 killed during protests after the Feb. 1 military coup, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners advocacy group, Reuters reported.

"We protested peacefully," a man who was at the Myaing protest said in the report. "I couldn’t believe they did it."

More than 2,000 protesters have reportedly been jailed.

Protesters have taken to the streets across the country since the military ousted elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi last month. She was arrested along with President Win Myint and most members of her administration.

Demonstrators are demanding Suu Kyi be restored to power in defiance of the military's allegations of fraud in her party's landslide win in November.

Amnesty International accused the military on Thursday of going on a "killing spree" with increasingly lethal tactics that "are far from new but their killing sprees have never before been livestreamed for the world to see," Joanne Mariner, Director of Crisis Response, said in a statement.

The military has previously claimed it is acting with restraint over "riotous protesters" who attack officers, according to Reuters.

The U.N. Security Council on Wednesday condemned the military’s violence but wouldn’t denounce the coup due to resistance from members China and Russia.