South Africa church collapses during Easter service, killing at least 13, injuring 16: report

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
A church in South Africa collapsed Thursday, killing at least 13 people. 

At least 13 people were killed Thursday evening after a church collapsed in South Africa, according to local media.

The collapse at the Pentecostal church in Dlangubo occurred during an Easter season service, South Africa's News24 reported.

Robert McKenzie, a KwaZulu-Natal emergency medical services spokesman, told the outlet that heavy rainfall may have been to blame. He said sixteen people were also injured.

Disaster management officials were dispatched to the site of the collapse. An investigation is underway.

Dlangubo is located near the country's eastern shore, about a 3-hour drive south of Swaziland.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

