Assad regime under major pressure as Islamist rebels seize more territory; Israel, US watch

Anti-Assad rebel forces captured the strategic Syrian city of Hama Thursday, marking one of the most significant developments in Syria’s 13-year civil war. The rapid rebel advances, including the fall of Aleppo, seemingly caught many off guard.

During Thursday's Pentagon briefing, Maj. Gen. Patrick Ryder acknowledged the destabilizing effects of the developments in Syria but emphasized that the U.S. has no involvement in the ongoing fighting.

"We call on all parties to de-escalate to ensure the protection of minorities in the region," Ryder said.

Ryder added that the U.S. remains aware of the potential for further death and destruction but maintains no active role in the conflict. There are about 900 American soldiers in Syria as part of a mission to defeat the Islamic State.

The surprise attack on Assad's forces, led by the Salafi-jihadist organization Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) under the command of Abu Mohammed al-Golani, had reportedly been in planning for four years.

HTS is Syria's most powerful rebel faction, which evolved from the al Qaeda-linked Nusra Front but claimed to sever ties with the group in 2016. The group controls much of northwest Syria and has spearheaded the recent advances against Assad’s forces. The U.S. and other nations have designated it a terrorist organization.

Rebel leader Abu Mohammed al-Golani underscored the growing regional tensions, warning Iran-backed militias in Iraq to avoid involvement.

"We urge him [Iraq's prime minister] again to keep Iraq away from entering into the flames of a new war tied to what is happening in Syria," Golani stated in a video.

In addition to HTS, fears are growing that ISIS is seeking to exploit the situation. The U.S.-backed and Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) announced measures Thursday to counter the group’s resurgence.

"The terrorist organization ISIS has recently declared control over significant portions of the Homs and Deir Ezzor desert, seizing numerous cities and strategic positions from the Damascus government forces," the SDF’s media head stated in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

In 2014, ISIS controlled vast swaths of land in Syria and Iraq.

Israeli officials are closely monitoring developments. The fall of key Syrian government sites to rebel forces, including air bases and weapons stockpiles, has prompted emergency security meetings.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz and IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi emphasized Israel’s preparedness to address any emerging threats near its borders.

"The IDF will not allow threats near the Israel-Syria border and will act to neutralize any danger to Israeli civilians," the IDF stated in a statement.

Israel's Channel 12 news has reported that security officials are concerned rebels have also seized sites tied to Syria’s chemical weapons program. While much of Syria’s chemical arsenal was dismantled in 2013 under international agreements, experts warn that undeclared reserves could pose critical threats if acquired by extremist groups.

Analysts say the Assad regime’s dependence on Russian and Iranian support has faltered amid shifting geopolitical priorities. With Russia preoccupied with its war in Ukraine and Hezbollah suffering significant losses in its conflict with Israel, regime forces appear increasingly vulnerable. Analysts suggest the fall of Homs, a pivotal city south of Hama, could sever Damascus from coastal strongholds and signal a potential regime collapse.

As the fighting continues, the humanitarian crisis continues to deepen across northern and northwestern Syria. According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, escalating hostilities have displaced thousands, with many fleeing from Tel Rifaat to northeast Syria.

As over 280,000 civilians face displacement from the latest violence, experts warn that ISIS and other extremist groups could exploit the chaos, posing a threat not only to Syria but to the broader region.

