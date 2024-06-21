Expand / Collapse search
Israel

Armenia joins Spain, Ireland and Norway in recognizing Palestinian statehood

Israel's foreign ministry summoned the Armenian ambassador ‘for a serious reprimand’ in response to the recognition

Reuters
Published
Fox News foreign correspondent Trey Yingst has the latest developments amid growing Middle East tensions on 'Special Report.' 

Armenia has officially recognized a Palestinian state, the Armenian foreign ministry said on Friday, the latest country to do so despite opposition from Israel.

Armenia supports a United Nations resolution on an immediate ceasefire in Israel's war with Hamas in Gaza and is in favor of a two-state solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, a ministry statement said.

Israel's foreign ministry summoned the Armenian ambassador 'for a serious reprimand' following Armenia's recognition of a Palestinian state, a ministry spokesperson said in a statement.

The Palestinian Authority, which exercises limited self-rule in the West Bank under Israeli military occupation, welcomed Armenia’s decision.

Armenia flag

A bridge decorated with flags of Armenia and the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region is seen in Yerevan on Oct. 7, 2020. Armenia has officially recognized a Palestinian state, the Armenian foreign ministry said on Friday. (AFP via Getty Images)

"This recognition contributes positively to preserving the two-state solution, which faces systematic challenges, and promotes security, peace, and stability for all parties involved," the Authority's presidency said in a statement.

Spain, Ireland and Norway are among Western countries to officially recognize a Palestinian state, prompting Israel to pull its ambassadors from Madrid, Dublin and Oslo last month.