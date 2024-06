Armenia joins Spain, Ireland and Norway in recognizing Palestinian statehood

Armenia officially recognized a Palestinian state, announced by its foreign ministry despite opposition from Israel.

Armenia supports a UN resolution for an immediate ceasefire in Israel's conflict with Hamas and advocates for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian war.

Israel's foreign ministry summoned the Armenian ambassador ‘for a serious reprimand’ in response to the recognition.

Armenia has officially recognized a Palestinian state, the Armenian foreign ministry said on Friday, the latest country to do so despite opposition from Israel.

Armenia supports a United Nations resolution on an immediate ceasefire in Israel's war with Hamas in Gaza and is in favor of a two-state solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, a ministry statement said.

Israel's foreign ministry summoned the Armenian ambassador 'for a serious reprimand' following Armenia's recognition of a Palestinian state, a ministry spokesperson said in a statement.

ANTI-ISRAEL, PRO-PALESTINIAN PROTESTS 'CHEAPEN THE CONCEPT OF GENOCIDE,' SAYS JEWISH HISTORIAN AND AUTHOR

The Palestinian Authority, which exercises limited self-rule in the West Bank under Israeli military occupation, welcomed Armenia’s decision.

"This recognition contributes positively to preserving the two-state solution, which faces systematic challenges, and promotes security, peace, and stability for all parties involved," the Authority's presidency said in a statement.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Spain, Ireland and Norway are among Western countries to officially recognize a Palestinian state, prompting Israel to pull its ambassadors from Madrid, Dublin and Oslo last month.