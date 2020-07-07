Armed Canadian who allegedly broke into property where Trudeau lives charged with threatening prime minister

A heavily-armed Canadian military reservist who rammed his truck into a gate at the grounds where Justin Trudeau lives has been charged with threatening to cause death or bodily harm to the prime minister, prosecutors say.

The accusation, which surfaced in prosecution documents made public Monday, comes in addition to 21 weapons-related charges that Corey Hurren is now facing following the July 2 incident at Rideau Hall in Ottawa. Trudeau was not at home at the time.

The exact nature of the alleged threat was not disclosed, but police say Hurren brought a prohibited M-14 rifle, shotguns and a revolver when he entered the property, according to the Associated Press. He’s also accused of having a prohibited high-capacity magazine.

"Obviously this was something that nobody wants to hear,” Trudeau told reporters following the incident. “But I want to thank the extraordinary members of the police services and the RCMP who did their job and nobody was hurt, nobody was injured.”

Police have said Hurren, a 46-year-old on-duty member of the Canadian military reserves who also has a gourmet sausage business, drove from Manitoba and crashed his truck through the gate at 6:30 a.m. Thursday.

The truck was then disabled and Hurren was spotted with a rifle before being contained in a greenhouse on the grounds. Police began talking to him and he was arrested two hours later.

It took 13 minutes for police to first spot Hurren after the gate was breached, raising questions about security at the residence, The Guardian reports.

