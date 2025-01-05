Ancient treasure, largest of its kind in Israel, found buried in 2,100-year-old kitchen

Archaeologists and students recently discovered a treasure trove consisting of 160 ancient coins during an excavation in Israel.

The discovery, which was announced by the University of Haifa on Dec. 30, was made during an excavation in the Jordan Valley. Coincidentally, archaeologists found the coins during Hanukkah.

In a press release that was translated from Hebrew to English, the university explained that the artifacts date back to the Hellenistic period. The coins depict Alexander Jannaeus, who was king of Judaea from 103 B.C. to 76 B.C.

Jannaeus, a Jewish leader of the Hasmonean dynasty, predated the destruction of the Second Temple, which was a major Jewish pilgrimage site and closely related to the story of Hanukkah.

Pictures released by the university show the coins, which have different shapes and sizes, still retaining faint symbols.

The cache, which is believed to be the largest of its kind ever found in Israel, contains coins written in both Aramaic and Greek. Very few caches of coins minted under Alexander Jannaeus have been found by archaeologists, according to the University of Haifa.

The university also said the coins were found in a "road station," or a stop for travelers along the road leading to Alexandrion, an ancient fortress. They were discovered in a room that was likely used as a kitchen.

"The researchers are convinced that the site of the excavations in the Jordan Valley… is a road station that has not been known until now, on the main road that leads to the fortress of Sartaba (Alexandrion), which was built by King Yanai," the University of Haifa said in a Facebook post.

The ancient rest stop where the coins were discovered also consisted of a mikveh, which is a ritual Jewish bath, and a pool or reservoir that was used to hold water.

In a press release, archaeologist Dr. Shai Bar noted that the discovery was very meaningful to his excavation team amid the Israel-Hamas war.

"The students and the volunteer excavators in the excavation were very excited to find such an Hasmonean cache, and more during Hanukkah, and this added special significance to them… during the difficult days that pass on our people at the present time," Bar said.

The find is one of many ancient artifacts uncovered in Israel at the end of 2024. Earlier in December, an unusual oil lamp with 1,700-year-old soot marks was found near the Mount of Olives in Jerusalem.

Israeli officials also announced that a 12-year-old Israeli girl discovered an ancient Egyptian amulet in December, which dated back roughly 3,500 years.