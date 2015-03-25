AP Interview: Syrian opposition leader says Hezbollah's role could mean spread of conflict

The leader of Syria's main opposition group has warned that the involvement of Hezbollah is transforming the war in Syria into a sectarian conflict between Sunnis and Shiites, and says peace negotiations are not possible as long as Hezbollah and Iran are fighting alongside President Bashar Assad's regime.

George Sabra, acting head of the Western-backed Syrian National Coalition, told The Associated Press Friday that Syria was under occupation from foreign troops and urged the international community to act now or risk the Syrian conflict spreading to other parts of the Middle East.

He said that Hezbollah soldiers, who back President Bashar Assad's regime, are now "all over the country," including in Aleppo and Damascus. His claims could not be independently verified.