AP Interview: Emirates boss vows to push ahead with global expansion, eyes further US routes

By | Associated Press
    Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, the president of the Department of Civil Aviation and Chairman and CEO of Emirates airline, talks during an interview with The Associated Press at the Arabian Travel Market exhibition in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, May 5, 2015.

    Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, the president of the Department of Civil Aviation and Chairman and CEO of Emirates airline, talks during an interview with The Associated Press at the Arabian Travel Market exhibition in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, May 5, 2015. Maktoum, the top boss of the Middle East's biggest airline, Emirates, said he is pressing ahead with a global expansion that includes pursuing additional U.S. routes despite opposition from rivals that accuse the carrier of receiving unfair subsidies. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili) (The Associated Press)

    Visitors pass by the Emirates airline booth at the Arabian Travel Market exhibition in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, May 5, 2015. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, the top boss of the Middle East's biggest airline, Emirates, said he is pressing ahead with a global expansion that includes pursuing additional U.S. routes despite opposition from rivals that accuse the carrier of receiving unfair subsidies. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili) (The Associated Press)

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – The top boss of the Middle East's biggest airline, Emirates, says he is pressing ahead with a global expansion that includes pursuing additional U.S. routes despite opposition from rivals that accuse the carrier of receiving unfair subsidies.

Emirates Chairman and CEO Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum told The Associated Press on Tuesday that several American cities have asked Emirates to launch routes connecting them with its ever-expanding hub in Dubai.

He declined to name the potential destinations, citing competitive reasons and confidentiality agreements. But he says Emirates is looking to accommodate the requests "in a very short period of time."

The carrier recently announced plans to begin daily flights to Orlando, the airline's 10th passenger destination in the United States, following the addition of Boston and Chicago last year.