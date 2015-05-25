AP Interview: Emirates boss vows to push ahead with global expansion, eyes further US routes

next Image 1 of 3

The top boss of the Middle East's biggest airline, Emirates, says he is pressing ahead with a global expansion that includes pursuing additional U.S. routes despite opposition from rivals that accuse the carrier of receiving unfair subsidies.

Emirates Chairman and CEO Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum told The Associated Press on Tuesday that several American cities have asked Emirates to launch routes connecting them with its ever-expanding hub in Dubai.

He declined to name the potential destinations, citing competitive reasons and confidentiality agreements. But he says Emirates is looking to accommodate the requests "in a very short period of time."

The carrier recently announced plans to begin daily flights to Orlando, the airline's 10th passenger destination in the United States, following the addition of Boston and Chicago last year.