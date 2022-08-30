Antelope gores to death employee at Swedish animal park

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A large antelope fatally gored an employee at an animal park in southwestern Sweden, the park’s owner said Monday.

The incident happened late Sunday at the Oland Animal and Entertainment Park on the southwestern island of Oland.

The victim and the park’s owner, Richard Berglund, were taking the animals into stables after the park had closed when an eland, the world’s largest species of antelope, gored the employee, Berglund told reporters.

"It was a friend ... we're all grieving," Berglund said.

Details of what happened inside the enclosure were not immediately known. The identity and citizenship of the deceased employee were not given.

Police said the case is being considered a "workplace accident," which is standard procedure.

The park had closed for the season on Monday, according to its website.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.