Amid early struggles, Bolsonaro's supporters call for demos

After five months in office, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is battling an uncooperative Congress, street protests, a family corruption scandal and falling approval ratings.

The stumbling start for the far-right leader who rode a wave of dissatisfaction with Brazil's political class to victory has led his backers to organize demonstrations in support of him in cities across the country on Sunday. But the vaguely worded calls, representing a mixed bag of demands and protests, are being questioned by some in Bolsonaro's political party and in right-wing movements. Bolsonaro himself has said he will not participate.

The idea for demonstrations in favor of Bolsonaro gained steam after tens of thousands of people across Brazil last week protested budget cuts to public education imposed by his government.