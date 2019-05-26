Expand / Collapse search
Amid early struggles, Bolsonaro's supporters call for demos

By ANNA JEAN KAISER | Associated Press
    Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro poses for photos with a statue of Our Lady of Fatima,during a Catholic ceremony at which he dedicated his nation to the Immaculate Heart of Mary at Planalto presidential palace in Brasilia, Brazil, Tuesday, May 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)

    A woman wears a retouched mask with the image of Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro during a protest against education cuts in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Thursday, May 23, 2019. A few hundred students demonstrated in Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo to protest big cuts in federal funding for the public education network by President Jair Bolsonaro.(AP Photo/Victor R. Caivano)

RIO DE JANEIRO – After five months in office, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is battling an uncooperative Congress, street protests, a family corruption scandal and falling approval ratings.

The stumbling start for the far-right leader who rode a wave of dissatisfaction with Brazil's political class to victory has led his backers to organize demonstrations in support of him in cities across the country on Sunday. But the vaguely worded calls, representing a mixed bag of demands and protests, are being questioned by some in Bolsonaro's political party and in right-wing movements. Bolsonaro himself has said he will not participate.

The idea for demonstrations in favor of Bolsonaro gained steam after tens of thousands of people across Brazil last week protested budget cuts to public education imposed by his government.