American woman's mission: Rescuing dogs from Bali volcano

An animal welfare organization founded by a Californian woman is making daily forays into the danger zone around Bali's menacing volcano to feed hungry temple dogs and rescue village dogs left behind by fleeing communities.

Pura Besakih, known as the "Mother Temple" by locals, is usually busy with tourists and stalls hawking spicy meatball soup, but it is now deserted — bar its canine residents.

Janice Girardi, who has lived on Bali for over 30 years, said she's nervous about getting close to Mount Agung, but is still making sure the animals are treated humanely.

More than 140,000 people have fled from the surrounds of Mount Agung since authorities raised the volcano's alert status to the highest level on Sept. 22.