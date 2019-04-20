Airline passenger who demanded restroom assistance died on vacation in Thailand: reports

An overweight American airline passenger who insisted that a female Taiwanese flight attendant assist him during a restroom visit on a flight from Los Angeles to Taipei in January reportedly died of an unspecified illness while on a beach vacation on the island of Koh Samui in Thailand.

An unnamed EVA Air flight attendant had accused the passenger of sexual harassment after describing how the man, who claimed to have had surgery on his hand, threatened to relieve himself on the floor of the plane if the all-female flight crew did not assist him in the restroom, Taiwan News reported.

The estimated 440-pound man who used a wheelchair refused to leave the restroom until flight attendants complied with his requests. The air crew originally refused, until the head flight attendant put on three pairs of latex gloves and assisted him -- as he moaned for her to go “deeper” and clean him again, the New York Post reported.

An attorney for the man reached out to the Taiwanese international airline, EVA Air, this week to inform the company that the man died sometime in March. EVA Air had been reaching out to him for three months to inform him he could not travel on a scheduled flight from Tapei to San Francisco with the airline.

The man was also involved in another disturbance in May 2018 when he allegedly defecated in his underwear during an EVA Air flight, Focus Taiwan reported. The airline will refund the cost of his unused airfare to the man’s family, the New York Post reported.

