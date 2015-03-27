American pleads guilty in wife's murder in Peru

A U.S. citizen has pleaded guilty in Peru to killing his Peruvian wife and dumping her body at sea inside a suitcase.

Prosecutors are seeking a 35-year prison sentence for William Trickett Smith II.

The Pennsylvania man was extradited to Peru last year to face charges that he killed his Peruvian wife, Claudia Gomez, in 2007 at a hotel in Lima. Her body was found in a large suitcase that washed up on a Pacific Ocean beach.

A Lima court said in statement that Trickett entered his guilty plea Thursday.

Prosecutors are also seeking a 15-year prison sentence for a woman who is charged as an accomplice in the murder.