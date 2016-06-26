American medical student wounded in armed robbery in Haiti

An American medical student, who was in Haiti as part of a Tulane University program to promote maternal and child health, was shot and wounded in an armed robbery, the school said Friday.

Marc Khan Sr. Associate Dean for Admissions and Student Affairs at the Tulane School of Medicine said in a statement that the student – identified as Bhumi Patel – was shot in the hand and chest in Port au Prince Thursday.

Patel was flown to a hospital in Miami.

"She has been able to communicate with her family and appears to be in relatively good spirits," he said.

Kahn said Patel was part of a program at the School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine to promote maternal and child health in Haiti. She had finished her first year at medical school, Kahn said.

Eight other Tulane students are enrolled in the program. One of the other students was with Patel during the robbery, Kahn said.

"Tulane is reaching out to the other victim of this terrible crime as well as all students involved in this program in order to ensure their safety and emotional well-being. Please keep Bhumi and her fellow students enrolled in this program in your thoughts and prayers," he said.

According to the New Orleans Times-Picayune, Patel said on Facebook Saturday that she was recovering and was “extremely grateful to be alive.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.