American citizen charged with attempted firebombing of US Embassy in Israel

An American citizen was charged with attempting to firebomb a U.S. Embassy branch office in Israel, the Justice Department announced on Sunday.

Joseph Neumeyer, 28, who also holds German citizenship, was found last week outside the embassy office in Tel Aviv with a backpack containing several Molotov cocktails, federal prosecutors said.

He is charged with attempting to destroy, by means of fire or explosive, the U.S. Embassy.

"As alleged, Neumeyer, armed with potentially lethal devices, sought to cause chaos and destruction at the United States Embassy in Tel Aviv," said U.S. Attorney Joseph Nocella, Jr.

Neumeyer, a Colorado resident, was deported from Israel to the U.S. and appeared in a New York federal courtroom on Sunday, where he was ordered held pending trial.

He arrived in Israel in April, authorities said. On May 19, Neumeyer made several posts on Facebook where he allegedly announced his intent to target the embassy.

"Join me this afternoon in Tel Aviv we are burning down the U.S. embassy," one post read, according to court documents. "Join me as I burn down the embassy in Tel Aviv. Death to America. Death to Americans and f--- the west."

Other posts called for the assassination of President Donald Trump, as well as calling for the death of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, the United Kingdom's Atomic Energy Authority and Antarctic Heritage Trust. The same day he made the social media posts, Neumeyer arrived outside the embassy branch office in Tel Aviv carrying a backpack, authorities said.

He allegedly approached the building and spat on a guard. The guard attempted to detain Neumeyer, who uttered profanities before turning and fleeing, leaving his backpack behind.

Authorities recovered several bottles inside the bag that had been turned into improvised incendiary devices, commonly known as "Molotov cocktails," which contained a flammable fluid, prosecutors said. Officers with the Israeli National Police, including members of an explosive ordinance disposal team, were called to the scene in order to render the Molotov cocktails safe, prosecutors said.

No one was harmed during the incident.

"Neumeyer not only made threats against Americans and U.S. diplomatic missions, but also allegedly attempted to carry out those threats by bringing potentially deadly devices to the U.S. Embassy in Tel Aviv," said FBI Assistant Director in Charge Steven Jensen. "Let his arrest carry an unmistakable message: The FBI and our partners will aggressively pursue those who attempt to harm U.S. citizens and interests abroad."

Neumeyer was found at a hotel where he was staying and placed under arrest. He faces up to 20 years in prison.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the White House and Neumeyer's attorney with the federal public defenders office for comment on the matter.