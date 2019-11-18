Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Brazil
Published

Amazon deforestation in Brazil hits 11-year high, data shows

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Nov. 18Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Nov. 18

Fox News Flash top headlines for Nov. 18 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

Deforestation in Brazil’s Amazon rainforest has risen to its highest level in more than a decade, according to new data from a government report Monday that seemed to confirm an increase under President Jair Bolsonaro.

Between August 2018 and July of this year, deforestation reached 3,769 square miles, a 30 percent increase over the previous year, Brazil’s National Institute for Space Research said.

Aerial view of deforestation in Nascentes da Serra do Cachimbo Biological Reserve in Altamira, Para state.

Aerial view of deforestation in Nascentes da Serra do Cachimbo Biological Reserve in Altamira, Para state. (Getty Images)

The area of deforestation, roughly the equivalent in size of the U.S. states of Delaware and Rhode Island combined, is the largest recorded since 2008.

Concern about the Amazon rose after Bolsonaro took office in January. His administration has advocated deregulation around natural reserves and indigenous lands to promote economic development.

Environmentalists and nonprofit groups have warned that weakening environmental legislation will increase deforestation.

The annual data published by the space research agency Monday confirms earlier reports that deforestation was on the rise; the latest data is actually 42 percent higher than what was previously reported.

In July and August, fires in the Amazon region spread at a pace unseen since 2010, before slowing in September.

MYSTERIOUS BRAZIL OIL SPILL LINKED TO GREEK-FLAGGED SHIP THAT LEFT VENEZUELA, INVESTIGATORS SAY

Some European leaders have questioned Brazil’s commitment to tackling deforestation and argued that the fires in the Amazon required a global response because of the ecosystem's critical role in draining heat-trapping carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.

The Brazilian government has denied any wrongdoing and says it is taking all the steps needed to protect the Amazon.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As fires raged a few months ago, Bolsonaro sent the military to help battle some blazes and banned most legal fires for land-clearing in the Amazon for two months. Fires in the Amazon eventually fell below the monthly average in September.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.