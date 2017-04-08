Alarming rise in attacks on South Sudan civilians, UN says

next Image 1 of 2



The United Nations says civilians and aid workers in South Sudan have seen an alarming rise in attacks and harassment in the past week as the country faces both civil war and famine.

The top U.N. humanitarian official there, Eugene Owusu, said Saturday that both government and opposition forces in Upper Nile region beat aid workers in separate incidents.

Owusu also calls an attack by government forces on the southern town of Pajok that killed several dozen people "reprehensible."

The U.N. says its peacekeepers repeatedly have been denied access to Pajok by South Sudan's government.