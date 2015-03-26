Al-Zawahiri video urges Somali militants to fight

Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri has released a new video in which he encourages Somali militants to fight on despite the challenges.

In the video, reported Friday by the Site Intelligence Group which monitors militant activities, al-Zawahiri urges al-Shabab militants not to be deterred by U.S. drone attacks.

It is al-Zawahiri's second video address to al-Shabab, which formally joined Al Qaeda in February.

Al-Shabab has increasingly come under pressure in recent times from regional armies and government forces who are pushing it from three sides inside Somalia.

Somalia's prime minister said last month that al-Shabab militants were fleeing up north, into the semiautonomous region of Puntland.

Somalia has lacked a stable government since 1991.