Air New Zealand boss Luxon resigns, could pursue politics

Air New Zealand Chief Executive Christopher Luxon says he is resigning after seven years in the top job at the national carrier.

Many have speculated that Luxon has political ambitions. In a statement Wednesday, Luxon says he will take some time to reflect on what he will do next, and that his future work options include corporate life, nonprofits and politics.

He steps down as CEO in September but will keep an advisory role.

Air New Zealand is 52 percent owned by the New Zealand government. The airline serves about 17 million passengers each year with a fleet of 115 planes.

In its most recent annual results, the company reported a before-tax profit of 540 million New Zealand dollars ($353 million), it's second-highest profit ever. As a result, it awarded 8,500 staff bonuses of up to NZ$1,800 each.