Air France flight diverted to Iran over a ventilation 'malfunction,' officials say

A plane flying from Paris to Mumbai on Wednesday was diverted to an airport in Iran after officials say the aircraft suffered a “malfunction” in the ventilation system.

Air France flight 218 departed from Charles de Gaulle airport in Paris just after 11:00 a.m. The airline crew decided to land the plane in Shahid Beheshti International Airport in Esfahan, Iran about 7:35 p.m. after being alerted to a malfunction on board.

It was unclear how many passengers were onboard or if any Americans were among them.

Airline officials said the plane remained grounded in Iran undergoing technical checks.

Airline officials told Fox News that the Airbus A340, operated by JOON, “decided to divert to Isfahan airport (Iran) following a malfunction of the ventilation system, in line with the manufacturer's procedures and in accordance with the precautionary principle.”

