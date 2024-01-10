Expand / Collapse search
Afghanistan

Air Arabia resumes flights to Afghanistan following 2-year hiatus due to Taliban

There will be a daily flight connecting Sharjah, United Arab Emirates and Kabul, officials say

Associated Press
Published
  • The Taliban government in Afghanistan officially announced the resumption of Air Arabia flights to Kabul’s international airport after a two-year hiatus.
  • Afghanistan’s Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation confirmed the landing of the first Air Arabia flight on Wednesday.
  • The ministry said there will be a daily flight connecting Sharjah, United Arab Emirates and Kabul.

The Taliban government in Afghanistan on Wednesday confirmed the resumption of Air Arabia flights to Kabul’s international airport, two years after service stopped following the collapse of the Western-backed government.

Afghanistan’s Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation said the first Air Arabia flight landed Wednesday.

In a post on X, the ministry said there will be one daily flight between Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, and Kabul.

All international airlines halted flights to Afghanistan after the Taliban seized power in August 2021 as U.S. and NATO forces departed after two decades of war.

People at Kabul International Airport

People stand on the tarmac next to a Flydubai airline after it landed at Kabul International Airport in Kabul on November 15, 2023. The Taliban government in Afghanistan has confirmed the resumption of Air Arabia flights to the airport, two years after service stopped following the collapse of the Western-backed government. (AFP via Getty Images)

In May, the Taliban signed a deal allowing an Emirati company to manage three airports in Afghanistan. Under the agreement, Abu Dhabi-based GAAC Solutions would manage the airports in Herat, Kabul and Kandahar.

In November, flydubai resumed flights to Kabul.

Two Afghan airlines, Kam Air and Ariana Afghan Airlines, operate from Kabul to destinations such as Dubai, Moscow, Islamabad and Istanbul.