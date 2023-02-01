Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Afghanistan
Published

Afghans fleeing Taliban forced to make 11-country trek amid slow US asylum process: report

Afghans make land journey from Brazil to US after being unable to start over in South America

Caitlin McFall
By Caitlin McFall | Fox News
close
Charges dropped against US-trained Afghan solider who escaped Taliban Video

Charges dropped against US-trained Afghan solider who escaped Taliban

Fox News correspondent Lucas Tomlinson has the details on 'America's Newsroom.'

Afghans fleeing the Taliban have resorted to trekking across 11 countries through South and Central America to reach the United States' southern border as the U.S. immigration system fails to quickly process asylum applications, a report by Reuters on Wednesday found. 

Thousands of Afghans were apprehended at the U.S. southern border in 2022, with half of the 2,132 arrivals reportedly making the border crossing in November and December.

The stark jump in Afghans illegally crossing the border to claim asylum jumped by 30% from the previous year following the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and the subsequent Taliban takeover. 

Migrants from Venezuela, Cuba, Haiti and Afghanistan wait in line outside at the Mexican Commission for Refugee Assistance in Mexico City Jan. 24, 2023. 

Migrants from Venezuela, Cuba, Haiti and Afghanistan wait in line outside at the Mexican Commission for Refugee Assistance in Mexico City Jan. 24, 2023.  (Daniel Cardenas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

TALIBAN WARNS UNIVERSITIES NOT TO ALLOW AFGHAN WOMEN AND GIRLS TO TAKE ENTRY EXAMS

Fox News Digital could not immediately reach the State Department for comment, but according to Reuters, the department said it is working to speed up the visa process for "the brave Afghans who stood side-by-side with the United States over the past two decades."

Many of the Afghans seeking refuge outside the Taliban-run country began their journey in Brazil after applying for humanitarian visas. However, an overrun system has meant many were unable to successfully start a new life in South America and instead began the journey north to the U.S. border. 

The State Department said it has also worked with other governments to try and prevent "irregular migration" and according to the U.N. refugee agency, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), Brazil has been critical in assisting fleeing Afghans. 

Migrants from Venezuela, Cuba, Haiti and Afghanistan wait in line outside at the Mexican Commission for Refugee Assistance in Mexico City Jan. 24, 2023. 

Migrants from Venezuela, Cuba, Haiti and Afghanistan wait in line outside at the Mexican Commission for Refugee Assistance in Mexico City Jan. 24, 2023.  (Daniel Cardenas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

AFGHAN SOLDIER WHO WAS SEEKING US ASYLUM FREED AFTER SPENDING MONTHS IN IMMIGRATION DETENTION CENTER

The humanitarian visa program offered through the Brazilian government reportedly offers a two-year residency along with the right to work, study and apply for refugee status.

The UNHCR told Reuters that Brazil’s program is "an extremely important contribution" to aiding Afghan migrants. 

However, Brazilian shelters have reportedly become "overwhelmed" by the number of refugees seeking support after some 4,000 Afghans entered the country after the program's inception on Sept. 21, 2021. 

Taliban militants holding rifles. The Taliban has used Twitter for years and has praised Elon Musk since he purchased the platform. 

Taliban militants holding rifles. The Taliban has used Twitter for years and has praised Elon Musk since he purchased the platform.  (WAKIL KOHSAR/AFP via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In 2021 a reported 24 Afghans made the dangerous journey from Brazil up through Columbia and into Panama, the only land crossing between South and Central America, just the beginning of the trek up to the U.S. border. 

By the end of 2022, that figure had apparently jumped 2,200 travelers that conversed region known as the Darien Gap, according to data provided by the Panamanian government.

Its is unclear how many of the 2,200 Afghans successfully finished their trip at the U.S.-Mexico border. 

Caitlin McFall is a Reporter at Fox News Digital covering Politics, U.S. and World news.