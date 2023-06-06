Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Afghanistan
Published

Afghanistan car bombing causes death of local official and his driver

10 people were also wounded in the Afghan blast

Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 6 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 6

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A car bombing in Afghanistan’s northeast on Tuesday killed a provincial deputy governor and his driver, a local official said.

Ten people were also wounded in the blast. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing in the city of Faizabad in Badakhshan province.

The deputy governor, Molvi Nisar Ahmad Ahmadi, was wounded in the explosion and died shortly after at a local hospital, according to Badakhshan’s cultural director Moazuddin Ahmadi.

IS CLAIM RESPONSIBILITY FOR SUICIDE BOMBING ON SENIOR TALIBAN GOVERNOR IN AFGHANISTAN

Faizabad, Afghanistan

A view of Faizabad, Afghanistan, is seen on March 6, 2016. An Afghanistan deputy governor, Molvi Nisar Ahmad Ahmadi, and his driver were both killed in a car bombing in the city of Faizabad in Badakhshan province. No one has claimed responsibility of the explosion. (NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A car bombing last December killed Badakhshan’s police chief as he was on his way to work.

The regional affiliate of the Islamic State group — known as the Islamic State in Khorasan Province — said at the time that it had carried out that attack. IS said it had parked an explosive-laden car on the road and detonated it when the police chief was close by.