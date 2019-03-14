Active shooter reported at New Zealand mosque

Police in Christchurch, New Zealand, have urged people to stay indoors after a shooting was reported at a mosque in the center of the city.

New Zeland police tweeted that officers responded to a "serious ongoing firearms incident" at approximately 1:40 p.m. Friday (8:40 p.m. Thursday ET). They said schools in the city had been placed on lockdown.

It was not immediately clear how many people had been injured.

Witness Len Peneha told The Associated Press he saw a man dressed in black enter the Masjid Al Noor mosque and then heard dozens of shots, followed by people running from the mosque in terror. Peneha added that he also saw the gunman flee before emergency services arrived.

Peneha said he went into the mosque to try and help, but "I saw dead people everywhere."

Another witness, Mohammed Jama, told Stuff.co.NZ that a man with a gun went into the mosque. Jama said he saw four people injured and two others lying on the ground but did not know how many were alive and how many were dead.

A third witness, Mohammed Nazir, told TVNZ he saw three women shot and bleeding outside the mosque. He told police that he called the police climbed a wall to escape, leaving his shoes behind in the process.

Christchurch, located on New Zealand's South Island, is the third-largest city in the country with a population of just over 400,000. It was affected by a devastating earthquake in February 2011, which killed 185 people and triggered the collapse of thousands of buildings across the city.

This is a developing story, check back for more updates.