Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

World
Published
Last Update January 3, 2017

Aaron Hernandez moved to solitary unit after guards find prison-made knife in his cell

By | Fox News
Aaron Hernandez appears at Fall River Superior Court Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2014 in Fall River, Mass. Hernandezâs attorneys are arguing a motion to suppress evidence in his murder trial. They want to suppress evidence from a cell phone they say was illegally seized and a police interrogation they call unlawful. Hernandez is awaiting trial in the 2013 killing of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd. (AP Photo/The Boston Herald, Ted Fitzgerald, Pool)

Aaron Hernandez appears at Fall River Superior Court Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2014 in Fall River, Mass. Hernandezâs attorneys are arguing a motion to suppress evidence in his murder trial. They want to suppress evidence from a cell phone they say was illegally seized and a police interrogation they call unlawful. Hernandez is awaiting trial in the 2013 killing of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd. (AP Photo/The Boston Herald, Ted Fitzgerald, Pool) (AP2014)

Former NFL star Aaron Hernandez, who is serving a life sentence in a prison outside Boston, was moved to a special location after guards reportedly found a knife in his cell.

CBS Boston is reporting that the prison-made cutting blade was detected during an inspection at the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center where Hernandez is serving time for the June 2013 killing of Odin Lloyd.

Hernandez was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. He is also accused of killing two men outside a Boston nightclub in 2012.

In May of this year it was reported that the former New England Patriots tight end had allegedly joined the Bloods gang and was participating in gang-related prison fights.

"It was two-on-one, he was part of the two," said one prison official, who spoke to ABC News on the condition of anonymity. Another second source said the inmate was beaten in his cell and that it appeared "gang-related."

When Hernandez was taken by the prison guards to his segregation unit, they found that he had received a new tattoo that references the Bloods gang.

This is not the first time that Hernandez has had an altercation with another inmate. Last February, while awaiting trial, he had an altercation with another inmate at the Bristol County House of Corrections.

In that instance, the altercation took place when Hernandez was walking in a secured hallway and came in contact with an inmate who had been bothering him.

Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter & Instagram