D-Day song 'Shores of Normandy,' by 90-year-old vet outselling tunes by Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran

A 90-year-old D-Day veteran whose song about the World War II invasion is outselling tunes by artists like Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran on Amazon’s singles chart said he is “overwhelmed” by the response, according to a report.

Jim Radford was a 15-year-old galley boy with the British Merchant Marines when the Allies stormed Normandy on June 6, 1944. He wrote “Shores of Normandy” after marking the 25th anniversary of the invasion in 1969 and the song was re-released by the Normandy Memorial Trust for the 75th commemoration, ABC News reported.

D-DAY VETERAN, 97, PARACHUTES INTO NORMANDY 75 YEARS LATER

"I didn't know when I went that my first trip was going to be the invasion of Europe," he told ABC. "The song is to remember the brave lads that didn't come back."

"I didn't know when I went that my first trip was going to be the invasion of Europe. The song is to remember the brave lads that didn't come back." — Jim Radford, 90, veteran who wrote "Shores of Normandy"

Radford said in the heat of battle you’re not thinking about king or country or democracy, you’re thinking, "'My mates depend on me, as I depend on them.' That stayed with me.”

"Anyone who was in Normandy, we all feel that bond to each other," he added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Proceeds from “Shores of Normandy” go toward building a new memorial, according to ABC News.

"We knew that many would not return," a line in the song goes. "But all our hearts were true. For we were bound for Normandy where we had a job to do."