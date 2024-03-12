Expand / Collapse search
Pakistan

9 dead, 2 injured in Pakistan building collapse

3-story building collapse reported Tuesday in Multan

Associated Press
Published
close
A three-story residential building collapsed in central Pakistan early on Tuesday, killing nine people and injuring at least two others, authorities said.

The collapse took place in Multan, a city in the eastern Punjab province, and the rubble from the collapsed building also fell on nearby homes, injuring several people there, said senior government official Rizwan Qadeer.

Pakistan collapse

In this photo released by Rescue 1122 Emergency Department, rescue workers search survivors through the rubble of a collapsed residential building, in Multan, Pakistan, Tuesday, March 12, 2024. A three-story residential building collapsed in central Pakistan early Tuesday, leaving some people dead, authorities said. (Rescue 1122 Emergency Department via AP)

He said the dead included four members from one family. The reason for the collapse was not immediately known.

Building collapses are common in Pakistan, where many houses are poorly constructed with cheap building materials and safety guidelines are often ignored to cut costs.

In June 2020, an apartment building collapsed in Karachi, the country's largest city, killed 22 people.