7 dead in Thailand after roof collapses at school

At least seven people, including four children, died after a roof collapsed at a primary school in Thailand.

People were sheltering from the rain when strong winds caused the school's metal roof to collapse in Thailand.

The roof collapse in the Phichet province of northern Thailand also led to the hospitalization of 18 people.

Seven people, including four children, died Monday when strong winds from a rainstorm caused a metal roof on a school’s activity center to collapse in northern Thailand, officials said Tuesday.

The latest casualty was a 6-year-old boy who died late Monday night in a hospital after the collapse at the Wat Nern Por primary school, according to the public relations office in Phichit province, 185 miles north of Bangkok.

Several students had gone inside the activity center to shelter from the rain when the roof collapsed, according to a Facebook post from the official disaster prevention department, and 18 people were hospitalized.

Patcharin Siri, a staff member of the provincial Public Relations Department, said four boys, two parents and one member of the school’s cleaning staff died.

The meteorological department issued a warning for heavy rain in northern Thailand this week. Monday was also the official start of the rainy season.