Asia

7 dead in Nepal after bus carrying Hindu pilgrims from India crashes

6 Indians and a Nepalese person died in the incident following a visit to the Pashupatinath temple dedicated to the Hindu god Shiva

Associated Press
Published
A bus carrying Hindu pilgrims from India crashed in southern Nepal Thursday, killing at least seven occupants and leaving several others injured.

Police said the victims in early morning accident include six Indian nationals and and a Nepalese person.

The crash occurred as the pilgrims were returning home to Janakpur in southern Nepal after visiting the revered Pashupatinath temple dedicated to the Hindu god Shiva.

A bus carrying Hindu pilgrims in Nepal has crashed. At least six Indians and one Nepalese person died Thursday.

Police have detained the driver while the injured were taken to an area hospital.

The latest crash comes a day after a bus veered off a mountain highway connecting Nepal’s capital with rest of the country and plunged into a river, leaving eight people dead.

Highway accidents in Nepal are mostly blamed on poorly maintained vehicles and roads.