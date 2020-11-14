6-year-old German students sketch wanted hit-and-run driver for police

Police in Germany have circulated sketches of a suspect wanted in a hit-and-run accident that were drawn by 6-year-old students who saw what happened.

“Luisa, Romy, Celina and Luis ... of the Overberg School in Bockum-H Hövel deserve special praise,” police in Hamm said Friday.

The children were on their way to school and were waiting for a pedestrian light to turn green Wednesday morning when they saw a black vehicle turn and strike a lockdown post.

ALABAMA POLICE RELEASE FATAL HIT-AND-RUN FOOTAGE, REQUEST HELP IDENTIFYING CAR

Police said “the driver with short blonde hair didn't care about the damage caused and kept driving, and then kept going.”

When they got to school their teacher got them to sketch the woman and the accident, the BBC reports.

“The pictures are now part of the investigation file,” said police, who posted Luis and Celina's sketches on the department's Facebook page.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Terrific action by the kids," said Michael Schulte, a local resident who left a comment, the BBC reported. "They don't look away, but act. Many adults could learn from the children's example."