6 dead in new fighting in Central African Republic's capital

The aid group Medecins Sans Frontieres says six people are dead and more than 50 others are wounded after fighting resumed in Central African Republic's capital.

The group says the wounded sustained gunshot wounds during Tuesday's violence in the PK5 and Fatima neighborhoods.

Anne-Marie Boyeldieu, the head of the aid group's mission in Central African Republic, calls on residents to respect the work of medical staff "regardless of their background, religious or political affiliations."

Anger has been high among some Bangui residents after the U.N. peacekeeping mission and local security forces launched a joint operation in the largely Muslim neighborhood of PK5 in early April to arrest armed criminal groups. The corpses of 17 civilians were laid out in front of the U.N. peacekeeping offices in protest shortly afterward.